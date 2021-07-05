Democratic candidate for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe visited Smith Mountain Lake this past weekend to talk about his bold plan moving Virginia forward.
Some of his main talking points included quality education for every Virginia student, affordable healthcare, an inclusive economic recovery, etc.
However, McAuliffe knows he has to secure a victory on November 2 before he can move forward with any of his plans for Virginia. He urged the SML Democrats and others in attendance to keep door knocking, making phone calls, etc.
"Folks, this is going to be a turnout election." McAuliffe told to the crowd.
