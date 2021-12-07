On Saturday afternoon, Dec. 11, from 3 to 5 pm, the SML Parrot Pan and Toucan Pan Steel Drum Bands will present lively island renditions of many Christmas favorites, along with some other pieces that will have toes a-tapping.
The concert will take place at the Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue building — a large indoor area where social distancing is easy — at 2130 Bluewater Drive, Moneta (adjacent to the Dollar Store, near Blackwater Cafe).
Shop the Holiday Bake Sale and check out items of first-response equipment on display. The program will also include an opportunity for kids — and adults — to try out the steel drums.
Tickets, at-the-door only, are just $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 13. All proceeds benefit Scruggs Fire & Rescue and Lake Christian Ministries “A Child’s Christmas.”
Masks will be available, and wearing them is encouraged for vaccinated and non-vaccinated alike.
The entire family is sure to enjoy this fun-filled concert, scheduled for mid afternoon so as not to conflict with evening holiday events.
