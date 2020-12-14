Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta invites the public to “come to Bethlehem” the week of Christmas for several special holy holiday events.
On Sunday, Dec. 20, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., the church will feature a drive-thru Nativity in its memorial garden. A pastoral setting with live shepherds, angels and the holy family will be among the scenes depicted.
On Monday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m. and again at 7 p.m., the church will hold its traditional Longest Night Service for those grieving the loss of loved ones or feeling more sadness than joy during this longest night of the year. Registration for these services is required so that social distancing may be maintained.
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem will host a candlelight service outdoors at 7 p.m. Participants will be encouraged to stay in their cars or social distance on the front lawn, weather permitting. No reservations are needed.
For more information contact the church office at 540-297-7957 or visit www.bethlehemunitedmethodist.org.
