On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., the candidate filing deadline passed, and Eric Zehr is the only candidate to file to seek the Republican nomination for the House of Delegates in District 51.
Zehr represented Rustburg District on the Campbell County Board of Supervisors from 2014-2018. Zehr also served as chairman of the Campbell County Republicans from 2015-2018.
Doug Barringer, Republican Chairman of HD 51 states, "As Chairman of the Virginia House District 51 Republican Legislative District Committee, and of the Campbell County Republican Committee, I am pleased and honored to declare that Eric Zehr has received the nomination as our candidate in the upcoming general election to represent the 51st District in the House of Delegates. While I am grateful to Delegate Matt Fariss for his long service and many contributions to our county and district, and wish the very best for him and his family, I believe that Eric is the right man to carry our banner forward in our battle to restore our Commonwealth from all the damages done in just a few years under democrat control. I am confident that he will fight to restore election integrity in Virginia, and know that he shares our core founding Judeo-Christian values, such as those expressed in the first and second amendments to our constitution, and especially the God given right of every American citizen to "Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness" from the instant of conception.”
Since no other candidate filed, the Republican convention originally scheduled for June 10, 2023 at Rustburg High School will be cancelled, and Barringer will certify Zehr as the Republican nominee to the State Board of Elections.
“I am so grateful to legions of conservative Republicans across Campbell and Bedford counties, and the town of Hurt,” Zehr said. “I am honored by their confidence in me, and look forward to leading the fight for constitutional freedoms and our values of faith and family in Richmond.”
The new GOP nominee has been endorsed by Congressman Bob Good, with whom Zehr previously served in the Board of Supervisors. Also endorsing Zehr are Campbell County supervisors Justin Carwile (R-Timberlake District) Matt Cline (R-Concord), Steve Shockley (R- Sunburst) and Bedford County supervisors John Sharp (R-Dist.4), Tommy Scott (R-Dist. 5), Mickey Johnson (Dist. 1) and Bob Davis (Dist. 6). He is also endorsed by former Fifth Congressional District GOP chairman Melvin Adams (Bedford), Mary Katherine Bennett (Bedford), Campbell County Militia captain Dan Abbott, former Campbell GOP chairman and current Planning Commissioner Will Kirk, Altavista town councilman Reggie Bennett, and Bedford town councilman Bruce Hartwick, as well as former Campbell supervisors Mike Rousseau (R-Timberlake) and Jim Borland (R-Spring Hill) and former Bedford supervisor Annie Pollard (R-Dist. 6).
“The voters of the 51st District are tired of extremist Democrats in Washington and Richmond robbing us of our freedoms,” Zehr said. They are ready to fight back. They are ready to send a fighter to Richmond. And I look forward to being their voice in the House of Delegates.”
