Residents living in and around the Moneta, Virginia can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Smith Mountain Lake YMCA will host this community event on 3/29/2023. The site is located at 293 Firstwatch Drive in Moneta.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available. Special pack- age pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.