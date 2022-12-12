The following is derived from the minutes of Bald Knob Artists’ Nov. 2 meeting by Secretary Bob Stout.
The November meeting was held at the Franklin County main library in Rocky Mount. The meeting was called to order by President Ruth Cook at approximately 1 p.m. with 22 members and guests present.
Cook introduced Cheryl Miller Lackey, who owns and operates the Lackey Studio and Art Gallery located at 1432 Roanoke Road, Daleville, Virginia. Lackey indicated that she has a presence on just about every social network there is. Her website is www.lackeystudio.com. She indicated that she currently has the works of 38 artists at her studio, which includes all art forms. Several members of Bald Knob Artists are represented in her gallery.
There's more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper.
