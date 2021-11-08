UScellular customers in Bedford now have additional access to the company’s 5G network. New 5G equipment in Bedford offers coverage in Bedford County, joining other Virginia communities like Roanoke, Lynchburg, Martinsville and Charlottesville with access to the latest upgrades as UScellular continues to enhance the network experience for customers in the state.
“UScellular customers in Bedford will have access to even faster data connection speeds for a better experience on city streets, country roads and in their homes,” said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales and operations for UScellular in the Mid-Atlantic. “We encourage our new and current customers to check out the growing number of 5G smartphones and connected devices in our portfolio so they can benefit as we expand our 5G network.”
The multi-year network expansion for 5G in Virginia is a result of previous network investments to modernize equipment and software. In 2020, UScellular invested $13 million in 5G upgrades to enhance the network experience for Virginia residents.
This initial 5G network deployment is on the company’s 600 MHz spectrum and will provide customers in Virginia communities with faster data speeds, seamless video chatting and a more responsive mobile experience. The company has a growing portfolio of 5G smartphones from Apple, Google and Samsung, connected devices and IoT solutions with a range of price points to experience 5G.
A 5G coverage map is available at www.uscellular.com/coverage-map. This will be updated as more 5G network coverage is added. For more information about UScellular’s 5G network, visit uscellular.com/5G.
UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations.
To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com.
