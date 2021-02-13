A man who fell into Smith Mountain Lake is dead, according to Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Public Information Officer Paige Pearson today.
Pearson stated that the man was identified as Richard Donald Haynes III of Axton. He fell into the water as he was launching a boat.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
According to an 11:07 a.m. post Friday on the Responding Fire page, rescue crews were sent to Smith Mountain Lake at the 1300 block of Jefferson Dock Road in the Penhook area of Franklin County for a drowning/water related rescue call.
This is where the Penhook #9 Boat Ramp is located.
Two men were launching a boat when one man allegedly fell overboard while the other was parking a vehicle and boat trailer. A woman who witnessed the incident allegedly jumped in the water to assist.
The man was transported to the hospital that morning, and the case was deemed a fatality.
Responding were Company 11 SML Fire Boats, Company 13 Cool Branch, Company 4 Glade Hill, Squad 13 Cool Branch Rescue and Med. 1-4 FCPS, according to Responding Fire.
