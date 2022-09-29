The National D-Day Memorial in Bedford will host three youth or family-friendly events in October, each packed with activities to teach the next generation about D-Day and World War II.
The Homefront Festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a family-friendly event exploring American life during WWII. It will feature reenactors, children’s activities, displays, demonstrations, live music and special tours. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $10 for adults and free for anyone 18 and younger, veterans, anyone in active-duty and memorial members.
Homeschool Day will be held Friday, Oct. 14, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be special guided tours, programs and demonstrations for homeschool students and their families to learn about D-Day and what it took to claim victory. Admission is $6 for adults/students age 6 and up, and free for children under 6. Space is limited. Register at dday.org by Oct. 7.
Scout Day will be held Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scouts will learn about D-Day through a unique educational program. All participants receive a Scout Day patch. There is an optional badge program. The cost is $12 for scouts participating in the badge program, and $6 for adult leaders/parents and scouts not working toward a badge. Register at dday.org by Oct. 22.
View the memorial’s complete fall event calendar at dday.org.
