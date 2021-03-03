Contactless, after-hours pick-up lockers are now at the Bedford Central and Moneta/SML libraries.
The libraries announced that the lockers are available for material pick up. These lockers allow patrons to pick up materials outside the library, including after hours. This is a contactless pick-up method, similar to the libraries’ Grab and Go service, but it’s also available after hours.
Those interested in using this new service may call the Bedford Central Library or Moneta/SML Library to ask a staff member about locker pick-up. Call Bedford Central at 540-586-8911 or the Moneta/SML Library at 540-425-7004.
Those who use the pick-up lockers will be assigned a locker number and a four-digit access code. After materials are placed in the locker, library patrons will have 24 hours to pick them up. All materials will already be checked out to the patron’s account and will have a date due slip included with them.
“We are excited to be offering this new service, and we invite our patrons to use it,” the library system stated.
The Bedford Central Library is located at 321 N. Bridge St. in Bedford, and the Moneta/SML Library is located at 13641 Moneta Road in Moneta.
