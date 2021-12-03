SML Good Neighbors announced a new giving day to benefit nonprofits in Bedford and Franklin County.
SML Gives is an online giving event that provides nonprofits the opportunity to fundraise, gain exposure and build relationships. It also is an opportunity for the community to come together to raise as much money as possible to make a big impact for the participating nonprofits.
SML Gives was created because a previous regional giving day was discontinued and a local nonprofit, SML Good Neighbors, decided to launch SML Gives to provide a continued opportunity for local nonprofits to raise funds and exposure in the Smith Mountain Lake area.
SML Gives 2022 will be held on Wednesday, March 16, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
SML Good Neighbors knew that they needed to replace the previous giving day but also wanted to be “good neighbors” and help their nonprofit neighbors in the process.
“We have the knowledge and expertise to host an online giving event and know that the nonprofits in the Smith Mountain Lake area deserve the opportunity to be part of a movement that brings attention to the important work they do,” said Executive Director Lisa Lietz.
Organizations that are verified 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits that are headquartered or provide services in Bedford or Franklin Counties may apply to participate. Participating organizations must apply by Jan. 14 and meet the requirements outlined in the application. Space is limited. Applications can be obtained by contacting llietz@smlgoodneighbors.org. Community members may visit the website at www.smlgives.org to follow and support the event.
SML Good Neighbors is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Moneta. The organization, founded in 2007, provides academic, enrichment and nutritional programs, free of cost, to students in rising first to 12th grades in Franklin and Bedford Counties. Their mission is to develop good neighbors skills and values in children through programs that nourish, educate and support them while providing life-changing experiences for college students through leadership development internships.
