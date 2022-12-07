Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta invites the public to begin holiday celebration with “PEACE,” a contemporary Christmas cantata, to be performed by its 30-member choir.
The cantata will be presented Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m., and Dec. 11 during morning worship services at 8:30 and 11 a.m.
The gospel-flavored musical reflects on the promise of peace delivered by the angels on the night of Jesus’ birth. The Christmas story is told through scriptural narration, with six beloved carols set in a variety of styles ranging from jazz to gospel to calypso.
“Let there be peace on earth,” wrote composer Joel Raney. “This has been the desire of humanity since the beginning of time. But peace isn’t merely the absence of war. Peace represents tolerance and understanding among nations, ethnic groups, religions, and even neighborhoods. While the world often seems overrun with conflict, it’s the Christmas season and God’s promise of peace on earth that keeps the people hopeful. Jesus came to offer the ultimate form of peace and to remind all that peace on earth begins in the hearts of individuals. Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me!”
Bethlehem United Methodist Church is located on Route 122, approximately 3.5 miles north of the Halesford Bridge, across from the Moneta/SML Library.
