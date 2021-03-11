An island of Smith Mountain Lake recently was sold for $450,000 and has a love story in its history.
Christmas Tree Island, with a Union Hall address and located in Franklin County, was originally purchased to win the affections of a woman.
It was 1964, and George Sutherland’s girlfriend Dottie informed him that she would never marry a man who did not own an island. He took the challenge seriously and purchased an island in Smith Mountain Lake, informing her that he was in fact a man who owned an island.
“I was joking when I said that,” Dottie Sutherland told the Smith Mountain Eagle in a recent interview. “I don’t know why I said it.”
Yet the love story wound up with a happy result: the couple married in 1970 after dating for 13 years. They kept that island until George passed away in 2008, and Dottie has owned it since then, noted their real estate agent, Norm Mattson of Re/Max Lakefront Realty.
