The Franklin County YMCA in Rocky Mount helped feed the community in January by holding a canned food drive. Nearly 600 canned goods were donated and delivered to God and Food Provisions of Rocky Mount and Lake Christian Ministries at Smith Mountain Lake.
“Community members who donated at least three canned goods in January got to join the Y for free,” said Franklin County Family YMCA Branch and Membership Director Jessica Thomason. “We surpassed our goals this joining special, almost making it to our pre- pandemic membership numbers. I think a large part of that has to do with people knowing that they’re helping a neighbor while getting a good deal!”
Drop boxes were located in the lobby at each location of the Franklin County Y – Rocky Mount and Smith Mountain Lake. Food items collected included spaghetti sauce/pasta, peanut butter, jelly, canned/ boxed soups and meals, canned vegetables/fruits, tuna fish and other canned meats. With support, community members and the Y helped hundreds of families.
“Our members showed so much support during our drive, which brought in a significant amount of canned goods. Expanding our reach and helping the community is our number one goal,” said Smith Mountain Lake YMCA Branch Director Andrea Fansler.
From Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, the YMCA hosted a member appreciation week to thank every- one for the effort to support the community. Each day, tables were set up in the lobby with gifts of appreciation. Members also had the opportunity to win a free semi-annual membership if they correctly answered YMCA trivia questions that were posted on the Y’s social media pages throughout the month of February.
To learn more about the Y’s community outreach efforts or for information on other programs, contact info@franklincountyymca.org or call 540- 489-9622.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.