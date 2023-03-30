The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays at the Community Center, located north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road, behind and below the Moneta Pharmacy and Family Dentistry. Duplicate bridge is played and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. Please arrive with your partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
A new website is available for additional information. Visit bridgewebs.com/smithmountainlake – no password is required.
For more information about the duplicate bridge club, contact Linda at 540.666. 0230 or via email at lindasward49@gmail.com.
On March 21st, thirteen pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Dan Becker and Bruce Clapper with 68.00%, followed by Walt Dunbar and Forrest Dunbar with 50.50%, and Kathy Cameron and Ellie Mascitelli with 50.00%. Leaders playing East/West were Patty Bilbro and Phillip Green with 55.43%, followed by Coy Bennett and Pete Kauffman with 54.93%, and Jim Maas and Arnold Renner with 53.50%.
On March 24th, fourteen pairs participated. Leaders playing North/South were Bruce Clapper and Cathy Stewart with 62.30%, followed by Pete Kauffman and Ginny Kahl with 54.02%, and Frank Ackerman and Dave Mathis with 52.63%. Leaders playing East/West were Ellie Mascitelli and David Shea with 65.52%, followed by Coy Bennett and Forrest Dunbar with 57.59%, and Jean Maas and Jim Maas with 55.16%.
