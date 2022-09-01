Three grants having to do with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office were unanimously approved at the Bedford County Board of meeting Aug. 22.
The first of the three grants was accepting the Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Victim Fund Grant, in the amount of $42,542, by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. This grant was put into effect July 1.
The second grant approved for acceptance was the fiscal 2022-2023 grant for the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Program. This, too, was awarded by the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is known for being the lead agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force since 1998.
