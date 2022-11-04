Franklin County Parks & Recreation is holding a “Do You Want to Build a Snowman Contest.”
Snowman must be delivered to the Essig Recreation Center no later than Friday, Nov. 18, by 5 p.m.
Free snowmen starter kits are available at the Essig Recreation Center between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday for those who need them.
This contest is intended to add holiday cheer to uptown/downtown Rocky Mount and be family friendly. Snowmen that are distasteful or not family friendly will be disqualified.
