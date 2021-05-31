Five students from the homeschool community Classical Conversations of Franklin County recently capped months of study by correctly reciting more than 400 facts from a multitude of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program.
The students, ranging in age from 7 to 10 years old, earned the Memory Master award in April, when each child spent approximately five hours total recalling facts from six subjects, as well as a history timeline. Their names are Donnie Annas and Ian Brubaker, both 10 years old, Ana Wisler, 9, Cash Annas, 8, and Echo Brubaker, 7.
Classical Conversations is an academic homeschool group that follows the Classical Education model. Memory Master is a program that is available to all elementary aged Classical Conversations participants nationwide.
Besides a chronological timeline of 161 events and people, the students had other subjects of study such as: United States history, including the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights; 120 geographical features and locations in North America, including all of the U.S. states and capitals; science, included chemistry facts and the first 12 elements of the periodic table along with the parts of eight body systems; Latin (John 1:1-7 was learned in English and Latin); English, conjugations of irregular verbs along with other grammar facts; Math, including multiplication tables to the 15s, common squares and cubes, basic geometry formulas, and unit conversions; and recitation of the list of 46 U.S. presidents.
“Memory Master is a very difficult endeavor that very few students accomplish,” said Judy Wisler, director of Classical Conversations of Franklin County. “The goal is mastery, which is getting the material into the long-term memory. This is not a test where you cram and then forget the information once the test is over. There are four assessments given over a period of 3 to 4 weeks. The last two assessments, students must exhibit 100 percent accuracy in order to receive the title Memory Master. These students work very hard.”
Classical Conversations is a nationwide program for home educators that helps train and equip both students and parents. It provides children an academic structure within the framework of a Christian, classical education. It also offers parents support, accountability and community, which are vital in homeschooling. Classical Conversations campuses meet weekly throughout the school year. The program is for students grades kindergarten through grade 12.
Classical Conversations hosts a free three-day homeschool conference for parents each summer called Parent Practicum. Visit classicalconversations.com to see the date for a practicum nearby. The Franklin County community along with Martinsville will be hosting a local practicum to exhibit how Classical Conversations is used on community day as well as implementing it at home. The date for this practicum is July 17 from 9 to 3. Contact Judy Wisler for more details.
To learn more about Franklin County’s Classical Conversations community, contact Judy Wisler at wisler03@aol.com. You can also find them on Facebook at Classical Conversations in Franklin County, VA.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.