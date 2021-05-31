Five students from the homeschool community Classical Conversations of Franklin County recently capped months of study by correctly reciting more than 400 facts from a multitude of subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master program. They are (not in order) Donnie Annas and Ian Brubaker, both 10 years old, Ana Wisler, 9, Cash Annas, 8, and Echo Brubaker, 7.