The GAUNTLET 2022 by The Advancement Foundation is in its 8th year, and registration is open for its virtual classes starting Feb. 1.
The GAUNTLET is Virginia’s Largest Business Program and Competition and offers a formula to develop business knowledge, pairing entrepreneurs with mentors, and open up numerous resources for new and expanding businesses.
The program has empowered more than 650 entrepreneurs, developed and connected a mentor network of 250 professionals, and awarded over $7 million in resources including grants, cash and in-kind prizes.
The GAUNTLET provides opportunities with business training, mentorship, scaling strategies and building entrepreneurial ecosystems. Anyone can join.
Entrepreneurs compete for more than $300,000 cash and prizes, turning their business ideas into reality.
For more information about The GAUNTLET and to apply online, visit www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.