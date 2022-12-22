The Franklin County School Board unanimously voted to increase the pay of homebound teachers by 50 percent from $20 per hour to $30 per hour, according to the minutes of the meeting held Monday, Nov. 14.
Director of Personnel Gregg Cuddy proposed an hourly rate increase for homebound teachers. The hourly rate has not been addressed in many years and homebound teachers are hard to find.
The service is provided to elementary and secondary students. Teachers work with students in their core subject classes. Homebound teachers must have a four-year degree.
The current rate of pay was $20 per hour. Cuddy proposed a pay increase to $30 per hour. The increase would be more in line with teachers covering extra classes. Additional funding would be covered by the operational budget.
Cuddy was asking to increase the rate of pay and not the number of homebound teachers. There are no benefits for homebound teachers.
On a motion by Vice Chair Dawn McCray and seconded by Julie Nix, the board voted to approve the homebound teacher pay from $20 per hour to $30 per hour effective Nov. 16. The motion passed 8-0.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.