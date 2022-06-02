Franklin County has announced the hiring of Kevin Tosh as director of tourism and marketing and Madherleyn Torres as clerk to the board of supervisors. Both will begin their new positions June 6.
Tosh, a lifelong Franklin County resident and graduate of Franklin County High School, will lead Franklin County’s Tourism Department and will assist in furthering the county’s placemaking and branding efforts. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications with a Minor in Appalachian Studies from Virginia Tech. Kevin has served the Franklin County community for the last 13 years with Cable 12, a local origination station focused on promoting Franklin County.
Torres, who will serve as clerk to the board of supervisors, previously served in the County Administration office from 2013 to 2018 as an administrative assistant specializing in constituent relations and tourism. Torres is currently working in the Franklin County Commissioner of the Revenue’s office as a deputy clerk.
