Clara R. Taylor, 82, of Moneta, was apparently killed by her husband Donald Taylor today, according to the The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the homicide.
Shortly after 8 a.m. today, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call to Mallard Cove Road in the Moneta community of Franklin County on a report of a homicide.
A resident at the Mallard Cove Road address placed the call to 911.
Deputies arrived on the scene to find Clara Taylor deceased in her bed from apparent stab wounds.
Donald Taylor was located at the residence and allegedly admitted to killing his wife, Clara Taylor.
Donald Taylor was arrested and charged with second degree murder.
He is being held in the Franklin County jail without bond.
