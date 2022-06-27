Residents living in and around the Wirtz area can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening.
Skelton 4-H Center will host this community event on July 5. The site is located at 775 Hermitage Road in Wirtz.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Life Line Screening stated that screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking also is available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but Life Line Screening stated that consultants will work with customers to create a package that is right for them based on their age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit their website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Preregistration is required.
