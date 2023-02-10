Franklin County recently received official notification that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), through their FY 2021 Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) Program, awarded Franklin County a grant of $438,238.63.
These funds will be used for public safety equipment needs, including electric power tools, fire hoses, radios and Automated External Defibrillators (AED).
In addition to Franklin County’s award, Scruggs Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Inc. in Moneta in Franklin County received approval of their AFG application and will receive $66,666.66 for additional firefighting needs.
