The Franklin County Office of Economic Development has announced the creation of a new online job board.
The user-friendly job board crawls the web to gather and display all job openings in Franklin County, making it even easier for current and prospective residents to find their next career opportunity. Job seekers can access the new job board on the Franklin County Economic Development Website at jobs.yesfranklincountyva.org.
Additionally, the county has developed content about working in Franklin County to help job seekers understand why they would want to live and work here. Learn more at yesfranklincountyva.org/243/Jobs.
