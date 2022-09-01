As schools are back in session, Bower Center for the Arts is offering educational art opportunities for all ages.
Bower Center is offering a full load of classes revolving around clay and ceramics; mosaics; acrylic and water color painting; plant potter painting; sound immersion; and more. The full list of classes and registration can be found online at www.bowercenter.org.
The Bower Center clay classes are for beginners to experts with classes for all levels. Those who have never worked with clay before can sign up for one of the Beginning Wheel Throwing classes or workshops.
Those looking for a place to work on a wheel are covered, as experienced potters can sign up for one of the many Clay Open Studio sessions to work on the wheels with assistance from resident clay instructor Sarah Echols.
