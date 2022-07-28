A drag show performance had to find a different location after a social media post sparked backlash about the event being at a Bedford County school.
Kendall Mullins, who goes by the stage name Kendall Knight, was scheduled to perform in “A Knight with Kendall” at the Cavalier Theatre at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser for the theatre before public complaints.
The new showing will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 4 at the Academy of the Arts in Lynchburg.
