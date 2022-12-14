Arrest made involving child porn

Steven Myles Byerly, 55, of Goode, was arrested Thursday, Dec. 8, in connection with an ongoing Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Byerly was arrested on the following charges: five counts of state code 18.2-374.1.1 — possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation and facilitation of child pornography.
This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521.
No further information was released at this time.
