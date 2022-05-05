After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford is bringing back the popular “Stars and Stripes Forever” concert to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. The concert is at 7 p.m. Friday, May 27, in the Memorial’s Elmon T. Gray Plaza.
The Let’s Dance Band will open with big band sounds of the 1940s. The Jefferson Choral Society will headline the show, performing beloved patriotic tunes. The family-friendly event will honor veterans and active duty military in an awe-inspiring hilltop setting.
Tickets are now available at the National D-Day Memorial, the National D-Day Memorial Foundation Office (133 W Main St., Bedford), the Bedford Area Welcome Center, Givens Books/Little Dickens, or online at www.dday.org/concert. Advance tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for students, veterans, and Memorial members. Tickets purchased at the gate increase in price by $2. Children under 6 and World War II veterans receive free admission.
Tickets are nonrefundable. If the concert is canceled, the purchase amount will be processed as a donation to the Memorial. Concertgoers are reminded to take their own chairs, and no coolers or pets are allowed. Service animals are always welcome. For tickets, visit www.dday.org or call 540-586-3329.
