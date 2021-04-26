The Franklin County Humane Society announced a $12,000 grant investment from the newly named Petco Love to support lifesaving work for animals in Franklin County and surrounding communities.
Petco Love is described as “a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger and healthier.” Since its founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, it has empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And, the organization helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like the Humane Society, nationwide.
“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Franklin County Humane Society and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”
“This grant from Petco Love will save the lives of many pets that end up in area shelters,” said Donna Essig, president of the Franklin County Humane Society. “We will use the grant to take in senior pets and those animals needing veterinary care from our local animal control agencies and provide them with the veterinary services and care needed to get them ready for adoption. Petco Love’s support is a huge boost to our ability to give these animals in need a chance to live happy and healthy lives in loving homes.”
Franklin County Humane Society is a nonprofit organization serving Franklin County and surrounding communities since 1977. Its mission is to create a community where all dogs and cats get a chance for a healthy and happy life in a loving home by promoting rescue, adoption and spay/neuter.
Its Planned Pethood Clinic is dedicated to reducing pet overpopulation through spay/neuters and also provides wellness services for the animals at its Adoption Center and for animals in the community. Franklin County Humane Society also offers a trap, neuter, vaccinate and release program for community and feral cats. Its Adoption Center provides a second chance for more than 2,300 animals every year and takes in dogs and cats of all breeds, ages and conditions.
For more information about Franklin County Humane Society Inc./Planned Pethood Clinic & Adoption Center, visit plannedpethoodrockymount.com.
For more information about Petco Love, visit petcolove.org.
