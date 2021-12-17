The 16th Annual Johnny CASA 5 Miler 5k Run-Walk will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, in Rocky Mount with a 9 a.m. start.
Funds raised benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center, which provides a comprehensive response to children who are victims of family and community-based violence.
Registration for individuals is $31. Online registration is available at www.johnnycasa5miler-5kwalk.com. Race day registration is available beginning at 8 a.m. Virtual race options are available.
“This fun, family focused event appeals to runners, walkers and recreational athletes,” organizers stated. “Great food, music, giveaways, medals and race T-shirts. Come and bring a friend!”
For more information, email johnnycasa@southernvacac.org or call 540-484-5566.
