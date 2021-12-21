Tab tops from soda, beverage or soup cans is a major fundraising effort for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.
This tiny tab top can help raise thousands of dollars to support the families of seriously ill or injured children receiving medical treatment in local Roanoke Valley area hospitals.
Pull tab collection has become a year round project for the members of the Moneta Lions Club. Each year, club members visit the Ronald McDonald House in December to deliver their Christmas present of tabs.
The Roanoke Ronald McDonald House, built in 1984 offers families a home-away-from-home consisting of 18 bedrooms with private baths and two queen size-beds, television, telephone and alarm clock.
The house also has two large dining rooms, laundry facilities, a playroom, a library that is equipped with Wi-Fi internet access and a computer available for guest use, and an outdoor playground.
There’s even a Magic Room, but most importantly there is an atmosphere of care and support, the Moneta Lions Club stated. An evening meal is provided buffet style from 5 to 6:30 p.m. by volunteer groups for all house guests. Guests are able to prepare their own meals at other times in the guest kitchen.
The Moneta Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Moneta Rescue Squad Building, 12646 N. Old Moneta Road.
For additional information about the club or to join one of its dinner meetings or community projects, contact Lion Bart Matthies at 540-297-4549, or send an email to monetalionsclub@gmail.com.
