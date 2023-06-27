Smith Mountain Lake Lions; a lion’s share of community help for SML residents in need

The Smith Mountain Lake (SML) Community and its youth might be surprised to learn that it is never too early to start thinking about how to help the less fortunate. Some youth might be lost and could wonder which organization would be the best to become involved with to make a lion sized impact on the community. One organization that people of all ages should try to become involved with is the Smith Mountain Lake (SML) Lions Club.
The SML Lions Club was founded in 1917 based on the following principles: service, fellowship, compassion, integrity, diversity, inclusivity, and leadership. By always staying true to these principles, the SML Lions Club actively makes a difference throughout local communities in Southwest Virginia, champions diversity, and seeks new members.
First, SML’s Lion’s Club is actively making a difference in many local communities throughout Southwest Virginia. While the Lions Club has always been known for its ability to help people with vision problems, the Lions Club helps the community by providing hearing aid devices for people with hearing problems, food for the hungry, and mentorships for the unguided youth.
“We continue, to name a few, to process thousands of donated eyeglasses, to provide free vision screening for thousands of Franklin County schoolchildren, provide charitable eyeglasses and hearing aid assistance, volunteer work, for example, at Lake Christian Ministries and food pantries, like the Agape Center and Stepping Stone Mission, and veterans’ programs,” stated Secretary of the SML Lions Club, Konrad Crist.
All these activities are just the tip of the iceberg regarding the immense contribution the Lions Club has made in the SML community. Furthermore, these activities show how necessary this organization is to the residents of SML.
The organization and its members enjoy all their work that benefits the community, but the members especially enjoy working in the kitchen for the homeless people at Stepping Stone Mission. When SML Lions Club and its members visit Stepping Stone Mission, they prepare meals for the homeless, serve the homeless, and help Stepping Stone Mission with the cleanup.
“This is one of the most humbling things you can do because you know that around the lake there is considerable wealth and you get a chance to see an extraordinary need throughout the community and you get a chance to respectfully and humbly give them the food which is very moving,” stated current president of the SML Lions Club, Dave Lohr.
Additionally, the SML Lions Club prides itself on providing mentorship to the youth in a variety of ways that include scholarships, in person meetings, and more.
Next, the SML Lions Club champions diversity throughout its organization. Lohr has devoted ample time to researching how he can best satisfy the needs of as many people as possible within his organization because he realizes the wider array of people will allow his club to strengthen and deliver valuable contributions to the community.
“We as lions are better as we increase the number and variety of members,” added Lohr.
In Lohr’s research, he found out that the younger generation is driven by adventure and experience while being better able to maintain awareness to social and environmental issues. All these traits culminate in the younger generation being less money driven and being more willing to experience fulfilling activities.
Lohr has learned the importance of creating service activities to give the younger generation a sense of fulfillment. Furthermore, these service activities allow the youth to fulfill their main goals of personal development, keeping healthy, and development of personal well-being.
Lohr has learned that all members of his organization, whether older or younger, all care about achieving the same goal. The older members of his organization want to give back to the community more than ever since they have been retired.
“When I compare this to Virginia Tech students, I see how they also want to go above and beyond in providing service to the ones in the community who are not as well off,” stated Lohr.
Lastly, the SML Lions Club is becoming more digitally active, so the SML Lions Club can recruit new members. Recently, the SML Lions Club has expanded its organization’s Facebook Page to ensure it includes its schedule, volunteer opportunities, and fundraising events. This allows the younger generation to learn more about these activities. Soon, the SML Lions Club will start becoming active on Instagram because they are realizing that this is another effective way for them to reach the younger generation.
The SML Lions Club is always looking for new members because there is always such a large need for community service. Furthermore, ideas from the youth will help the organization adapt and adjust to a new era which will enable the organization to better serve the SML community.
“Only by forward thinking and new initiatives involving the younger generations will SML Lions or any similar organization continue to be a significant and valuable servant to our community,” added Crist.
If you would like to become involved with the SML Lions Club, please contact Lohr at smllionspres@gmail.com.
