Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce officials recently announced sponsorship and registration has opened for the 17th Smith Mountain Lake Business Expo, which will take place Friday, Oct. 15, from noon to 4 p.m. in the gymnasium at Eastlake Community Church.
This will be the first year Eastlake Community Church will serve as the event’s venue, said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the chamber.
“This indoor gymnasium is an ideal space for the expo. It offers plenty of room for the 100-plus businesses we expect to participate and eliminates the concern of inclement weather,” said Stanley, noting that the event was postponed from its usual date in early May due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We will continue to monitor COVID developments within our region closely,” Stanley said. “While we are cautiously optimistic that we will be able to move forward with our current plans for the expo, the health and safety of the community will be of the utmost importance. We’re prepared to alter plans for this event should the need arise.”
In addition to offering the opportunity to showcase products and services to hundreds of area businesses owners and the general public, expo exhibitors may also highlight job openings.
“We’re excited about the ability to connect local businesses with job seekers in the Smith Mountain Lake Region,” Stanley said. “Anyone looking for a job is encouraged to come to the expo and meet potential employers.”
The expo is free and open to the public, offering residents and visitors the opportunity to engage with Smith Mountain Lake-area business professionals eager to share information on their products and services, answer questions, offer demonstrations and provide literature and other materials.
Examples of industries expected to participate include medical, health and wellness, media, home and garden, financial, real estate, hospitality, travel, home services and construction. In addition, a number of clubs and civic organizations will be on hand.
Sponsorships in a variety of levels are available, providing such amenities as prime booth space, signage and other recognition, Stanley said. Applications for sponsors and exhibitors are available online at visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-business-expo. Those interested may also contact Stanley at 540-721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
