The White House Association’s annual yard sale fundraiser will be held Saturday, May 15, beginning at 9 a.m. at the corner of Smith Mountain Lake Parkway and Tolers Ferry Road (State Routes 626 and 608).
If it rains, the yard sale will be held May 22.
Booth space may be rented for $10 to sell items, or items may be donated directly to the White House Association.
All proceeds from booth fees and donated items will go to the White House Association for donations to local schools, fire departments and rescue squads.
For more information, contact Peggy Johnson at 540-874-4397, Buelah Roach 540-297-5449, or Barbara Barnes 540-297-4614.
