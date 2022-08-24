A solar project was approved by the Bedford County School Board at its Aug. 11 meeting.
This project was previously discussed at the April 7 school board meeting about the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The board had given approval to proposals for solar energy at Goodview and Montvale Elementary Schools.
The schools had issued a request for proposals after that meeting, and they received six plans by the deadline, which was June 30.
Each proposal gave information about entering a Power Purchasing Agreement with a firm for an identified period for the firm to build, maintain and remove the solar infrastructure.
Bedford County Public Schools also agreed to purchase electricity from said firm at a rate lower than Appalachian Power.
On July 20, Secure Futures Solar was selected as the preferred firm. The school board’s approval Aug. 11 allowed a contract with Secure Futures Solar to begin.
This will allow time to finalize the agreement before the 60-day timeline outlined in the request for proposals.
