The Trinity Ecumenical Parish Men’s Prostate Cancer Support Group will resume its monthly meetings on the first Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Trinity Ecumenical Parish, located at 40 Lakemount Drive.
There will be new topics concerning self-detection, early diagnosis and long-term follow-up.
Coordinators of the group are Jim Gilbert DDS, FAGD Emeritus, and Martha Gilbert RN, BS.
Wives are encouraged to attend. In many cases, they are the first to recognize their husband has a problem. The most important part of any cancer is a proper and correct diagnosis.
“My wife was my most persistent cheerleader, encouraging me to do that,” said Jim Gilbert. “I went from a stage T4 to (an incorrect diagnosis) to a state T1 after setting up the best medical team available. I am 79 years old and a nearly three-year survivor with no loss of functions and a total recovery. I credit my success with this prostate support group and a reminder, ‘Be careful what you agree to.’”
