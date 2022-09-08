Blacksburg artist Donald Sunshine will be at Bower Center for the Arts on Friday, Sept. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., when he will be at the opening reception of his exhibit, A Retrospective, which he believes, at prime age of 89, is permissible.
The exhibit is organized based on three directions for his work: impressionist watercolors, art as commentary, and non-objective. Some works show the influence of abstract impressionists, newsworthy headlines of national and international events inspired several of the commentary pieces, and there are a few small metal sculptures mixed in.
The first family member to graduate from high school, Sunshine was driven to higher education, became a professor at four universities, and received a six-month travel/study fellowship, publishing and designing award-winning architecture, another element in some of his artwork.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
