Small businesses were hit hard with COVID-19 restrictions this year, and many have seen their doors close for good. An emphasis on how important small businesses are to the economy was brought to light Nov. 28, which was Small Business Saturday across the nation.
The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) decided to get heavily involved and promote local businesses within the community.
“When our small businesses do well, the Smith Mountain Lake community does, too,” said SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley. “Every dollar kept local is an investment in the success of area businesses, the ones that spur our local economy and development year-round.”
One way that SMLRCC got involved was by partnering with Next Generation Designs to produce a Shop Local video, which showcased a wide selection of businesses. The video helped encourage shoppers to make a conscious effort to shop at small businesses and support their communities.
Also, the chamber organized a virtual Small Business Saturday holiday shopping event for local businesses by assembling sales and specials from them and posting them online and on social media.
Finley noted that the pandemic has hit business differently, meaning some have experienced unprecedented growth and others were impacted tremendously, but the community has been there to help and support one another.
“Smith Mountain Lake remains a resilient community,” he said. “Like past challenges, I’m truly inspired and amazed at how the community continues rallying behind one another. In doing so, we will keep coming out stronger on the other side.”
Finley added that the SML community has many creative and dedicated leaders who work hard at making the community more vibrant and a dynamic place to live, work and play.
“Collaboration remains a key ingredient to success, and our community has, and always will be, supportive of each other,” Finley said.
He also added that SMLRCC will continue to provide information, advocacy and support to the lake’s business community. Finley said their goal is to continue strengthening the social and economic environment of the community.
The chamber also received $20,000 from the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program (RMLP). This will help continue the support for small businesses and the community at large.
The funds will be used to develop a multi-media advertising campaign targeting three key feeder markets in 2021. It will help invite visitors to SML to enjoy the historical sites, an abundance of shopping opportunities and dining and entertainment options.
