Trip to Europe planned to honor Bedford Boys

In September of this year, 40 Bedford International Alliance members will again travel to Europe and follow the trail of the Bedford Boys, who left New York on the Queen Mary (which had been converted into a troop ship) and landed in Greenock, Scotland, on Oct. 3, 1942.
Now, for the 80th anniversary many years later, the contingent from Bedford will arrive again, not by ship, but by air, landing in Glasgow, Scotland, near Greenock, to follow the Bedford Boys’ journey.
Next stop, Tidworth, England, the Bedford Boys’ first training area in England, and then to Ivybridge, England, where the Bedford Boys trained for 16 more months and spent many evenings in the Sportsman Inn and pub. The BIA group will journey there and renew old friendships with the citizens of Ivybridge to share memories of those bygone days and pay tribute to the Bedford Boys, who are still remembered by a few of the remaining old timers in the village. After a farewell celebration, the BIA contingent will take a ferry across the English Channel and land in Cherbourg, France, on their way ultimately to Omaha Beach.
Each BIA member will sponsor and represent one of the Bedford Boys throughout this journey, having done the research to identify as much as possible with his life, his family, his thoughts about the future and, most importantly, his character.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.