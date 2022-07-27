The Smith Mountain Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Friday at the Community Center, which is north of downtown Moneta at 4860 Rucker Road behind and below Moneta Pharmacy (formerly Benzer Pharmacy).
Duplicate bridge is played, and a partner is required. All bridge players are welcome. The club requires proof of vaccination the first time that one plays. Arrive with a partner no later than 12:10 p.m.
On July 12, 10 partnerships participated. Leaders were Dan Becker and Bruce Clapper with 62.62 percent, followed by Walt Dunbar and Forrest Dunbar with 60.54 percent, and Ellie Mascitelli and Coy Bennett with 57.99 percent.
On July 15, 10 partnerships participated. Leaders were Sam Going and Pete Kauffman with 60.77 percent, followed by Forrest Dunbar and Coy Bennett with 59.14 percent, and Martha Meyer and Mark Meyer with 55.91 percent.
Read more stories in the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.