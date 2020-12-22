Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Franklin County. The crash occurred at 3:01 p.m. Monday (Dec. 21) on Route 220 at the Route 40 interchange in Rocky Mount.
A Virginia State Police trooper recorded on radar a 2003 Chevrolet Impala traveling 81 mph in a posted 35 mph zone as it was traveling north on Route 220.
When the trooper activated his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the Impala took the exit for Route 40.
The Impala made a U-turn on Muse Field Road, took the ramp to Route 220 north and collided with a dump truck. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to go through the median and come to rest in the southbound lanes of Route 220.
The driver of the Impala, Jesse L.R. Chance, 18, of Rocky Mount, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
