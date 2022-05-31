The first woman to serve as National Commander of the American Legion, Denise Rohan, who served as National Commander for the year 2017-2018, visited Bedford on April 8. Her visit to the area was to promote empowerment for women veterans and caregivers.
Former Commander Rohan, who lives in Verona, Wisconsin, visited the National D-Day Memorial, the Bedford Boys Tribute Center, and Bedford’s American Legion Post 54.
She also visited the Friday noon Veterans Tribute at Monument Terrace in Lynchburg and Post 104 in Appomattox. On April 9, she participated in the fourth annual Empowering Female Veterans event, hosted by American Legion Post 16 in Lynchburg.
