YMCA partners with Wheel Love

The Franklin County Family YMCA has partnered with Wheel Love, an organization committed to offering the wheelchair-based community a chance to participate in a wide variety of activities, including kayaking.
“We are working to provide more activities for folks in our community who may have congenital or acquired neurologic deficits,” said Wheel Love representative Kellen Smith. “We try to create opportunities for people to get out and get moving doing things that are active and fun in a supportive social setting. Our hope is to allow people to have different and safe experiences as a group.”
On Sept. 10, Wheel Love hosted a kayaking event in the Cooper Aquatics Center of the Rocky Mount YMCA. This was an all-day event that took place on one half of the lap pool.
The Y will host another special needs focused program called “I Am Limitless” on Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. that will give participants an opportunity to try a variety of group exercise classes that the Franklin County Family YMCA offers.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.