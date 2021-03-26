The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in identifying the person of interest in the attached photos for the recent larcenies from mailboxes in the Huddleston area.
Anyone with information on this crime can contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device.
Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
