An outdoor recreation center is in the works for the Huddleston area, which may open as soon as May 1.
Called the Huddleston Veterans Memorial Courts, it will include a basketball court, street/roller hockey rink, and pickleball courts and will be located at 3348 Trading Post Road in Huddleston.
“Many men and women have given much of themselves in the service of our nation,” the mission statement of the project states. “This facility is being built to honor the service of our veterans, and to provide a first class recreational facility for the Huddleston community. This facility recognizes the selflessness and courage of veterans, while at the same time doing a part in preparing the youth of today for the challenges of tomorrow through sport and healthy competition.”
Mitchell’s Point Marina owner Jeff Prowse is leading the project, investing $60,000 from his business. He’s also received support from area businesses and is taking donations from the public. To help fund the project, anyone can buy inscribed bricks to memorialize a veteran, an aspect of the center that is important for Prowse, who is a veteran himself. The bricks will be in what is called the Huddleston Memorial Courts Circle of Honor.
“Everybody has been very magnanimous, having either donated time or materials or whatever,” Prowse said. “And the vision is essentially that it’s a memorial course … but it’s just basically a place for kids to get out. And, you know, learn teamwork, learn self control, and all those things.”
The idea for the outdoor recreation center came out of a community need. With there being 83 campsites in the area, he said campers set up a small area a few years ago for the children to play basketball; however, it was near a busy road.
After a piece of land was purchased near the marina on Craddock Creek — mainly to have access to another well — there was a lot of space available, so the idea of putting in a basketball court came up. Since there is a need for outdoor activity space in the area, the project evolved into including a roller hockey rink and pickleball courts, and opening it to the whole community.
The hockey board is made possible with assistance from Liberty University, where both and he and his wife coach. Prowse said he has coached ice hockey and has always been involved in youth sports.
Although Prowse has never played pickleball, friends of his urged him to include the courts. After the first phase of the project is completed — hopefully by May 1 — Prowse said what comes next would be community driven.
Should there be tennis courts and another basketball court? It depends on what the community wants, he said.
Eventually, Prowse plans to have more surveillance with keyless access. Anybody can use the recreation center but would need to sign a release form. This would ensure a “nice, safe, secure place for kids to play,” Prowse said.
“Who knows what comes after that, but I want to concentrate on getting kids down there and getting them playing,” Prowse said. “And then we’re going to worry about landscaping and additions to the place first, but my big thing is basketball and roller hockey — getting that up and going really quickly — and then we can we can always add more stuff later.”
The project is completely funded by the community with no government involvement.
Prowse said he has “the patience of a gnat” so he didn’t want to go through the process of seeking assistance from the county government or from grants. However, once the recreation is established, if local or state government wants to help with its future growth or sustainability, he’s open to that.
Prowse also is considering a sports camp with summer leagues for both children and adults for basketball and roller hockey, but these are ideas for years in the future.
“We at Mitchell’s Point Marina see this as an investment in the future of our nation,” the project’s mission statement states. “When our kids participate in team sports, they learn the values of dedication, cooperation, self control and a myriad of other positive lessons.”
Right now, Prowse is focused on building the foundation. He envisions it being open 24/7 starting sometime in May, but obtaining commercial basketball goals has been hard to get. Other milestones are site manicuring and outdoor lighting.
Initial requirements for the project are expected to cost under $100,000, but it can expand depending on community donations.
“It’s going to be a huge asset for the community, and of course down here, it’s going to raise people’s property values because there’s going to be near a nice park and all that kind of stuff,” Prowse said. “But I mean, the sky’s the limit.”
Those who are interested in buying a memorial brick to honor a veteran may visit www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/huddlestonvmc. Prices start at $100. For more information, email Prowse at smlboatrentals@gmail.com (put “Huddleston VMC” in the subject line).
