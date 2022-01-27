On Jan. 14, governor at-the-time Ralph Northam announced more than $8.2 million in Virginia Housing Trust Fund Homeless Reduction Grants for 46 projects throughout the commonwealth, including the Miriam’s House project that includes Bedford County.
The funding will advance 100 targeted efforts to reduce homelessness, which include rapid re-housing, permanent supportive housing for the chronically homeless, and underserved population innovation projects.
“We have made historic investments in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund at a time when the importance of affordable housing has never been more evident,” said Northam. “Making sure every Virginian has a place to call home is so critical, and these grants will continue the commonwealth’s leadership in reducing homelessness. The Department of Housing and Community Development has doe heroic work to keep people in their homes and support small businesses during the pandemic. I want to thank DHCD Director Erik Johnson for his superb leadership of the agency, especially during the past 22 months. He has led an outstanding and creative team in finding innovative ways to help people during a challenging time.”
Northam and the General Assembly invested a historic $55 million in the Virginia Housing Trust Fund this fiscal year. The administration’s outgoing budget proposes an additional $300 million in funding for the Virginia Housing Trust Fund over the next two years.
