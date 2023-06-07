Franklin County, Staunton River, celebrate Class of 2023 graduations

Franklin County High School Class of 2023 celebrated their graduation on May 25 at CY Dillion Stadium in Rocky Mount. The 2023 class at represented the school’s 73rd commencement. The class of 2023 had 433 graduates with 77 Distinguished Honor Graduates and 165 Honor Graduates. Emma Duncan, an Distinguished Honors Graduate, deliver remarks. The Commencement Speaker was former principal, Mr. William Gibson.
More than $5.76 million dollars in scholarships and grants were awarded to students this year.
Staunton River High School Class of 2023 celebrated their graduation on May 27 at the Liberty University Vines Center. The 2023 class at represented the school’s 60th commencement.
The class of 2023 had 200 graduates. Darcy Parker, principal, delivered the Commencement Address. “To the Class of 2023, I know that the same resolve and imagination that guided you to this moment are the very things that will sustain you through whatever lies ahead,” said Parker. “Graduates, this moment is your invitation to use your education to apply the best of what you’ve learned to make the world a better place with your deeds or actions. Ignite that firework within yourself!” Parker continued by stating, “Today marks the last day as a student and the first day as an alumnus. “You are one of ten thousand and two hundred and fifty-one students (10251) that have had the honor of graduating as a Staunton River Golden Eagle.”
The 2023 class has already accepted over $1 million dollars in scholarships and grants academics, leadership, civic engagements, and athletic and artistic abilities.
