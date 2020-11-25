The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a robbery that occurred on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at old Kingery’s Store located at 3375 Grassy Hill Rd.
Surveillance video indicates that the suspect vehicle was parked next door at the entrance to the Uttermost Corporation. We are seeking assistance from the public in helping solve this crime.
Anyone that was traveling in the area of Uttermost Corporation or Old Kingery’s store at approximately 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 that may have noticed the vehicle at Uttermost is urged to contact Inv. McFarling at 540-493-1667.
Any assistance in this matter is greatly appreciated.
