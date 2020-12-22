Sea Tow collected more than 1,150 toys with the help of the local Dollar General Stores, Striper Mafia, Sea Tow members, friends and neighbors.
The toys were delivered to Lake Christian Ministries on Monday, Dec. 14, for distribution to local needy children.
“This has been a trying year for local businesses and residents, and helping put a smile on the face of a child is a good feeling,” Sea Tow stated. “Giving back to the community we live in and helping those in need give their children a wonderful Christmas is what it is all about. What a great community we live in. This is one of Sea Tow’s favorite community events.”
Sea Tow thanked all those in the surrounding area who helped with the toy collection and donated.
Local Dollar General stores promoted the program, and Cindy Simmons at Smith Mountain Lake Storage/U-Haul donated the cost of a truck to deliver all the toys.
Read more stories in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.